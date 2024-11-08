LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Set Now Discounted

Welcome to Hogwarts! If you’ve been yearning to enter the halls of Hogwarts Castle, then now’s your chance, it just might be a little more… LEGO-like. Fortunately for us, the 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set (which originally launched back in 2023) is now discounted here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Originally priced at $169.99, the 2,660-piece set is now going for $135.95. That’s 20% off and an all-time low.

This is definitely a great price for this set, which includes not only the magnificent castle, but also the courtyards, greenhouses, paths, bridges, and the rocky landscape leading to the Black Lake. Using the interior pieces, you can also create iconic Harry Potter rooms like the Chamber of Secrets or the Potions Classroom. Of course, the 6020-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 is the ultimate option, but you’ll have to pay $469.99 on Amazon for it. This dialed down version of the castle is a great way for fans to still have their own Hogwarts without the huge price tag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additional elements of the new Hogwarts set include a statue minifigure of the Architect of Hogwarts along with the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow and Ford Anglia. The set includes 2660 pieces and measures 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. For comparison, the original LEGO Hogwarts castle (Amazon), which debuted in 2018, measures 22″ (58cm) high, 27″ (69cm) wide and 16″ (43cm) deep.

Harry Potter Television Series

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise must be aware of the new Harry Potter television series being made by WB. The HBO Original series is stated to be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven books, with Rowling serving as Executive Producer. The new series is currently running casting calls for the main cast, so we’re definitely interested to see who they pick as the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The show is being led by showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer and director Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones and The Last of Us).

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warners said in a press release announcing the series order. “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”