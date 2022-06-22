LEGO Harry Potter Summer 2022 Sets Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO Con 2022 took place over the weekend, and it included several exciting new reveals. LEGO also found time to launch their lineup of Harry Potter sets for Summer 2022 – a collection that includes 12 Grimmauld Place, The Ministry of Magic, Dumbledore's Office, and more. A breakdown of these releases can be found below along with links where they can be ordered.

76408 12 Grimmauld Place ($119.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "Standing over 11 in. (28 cm) high, this multistory model is bursting with authentic details and fascinating features. There's a real 'Wow!' moment when a normal-looking townhouse magically transforms to reveal the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix. Inside, kids can share adventures with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Sirius Black, Nymphadora Tonks, Kreacher, Molly Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley and Kingsley Shacklebolt. There are many magical locations to discover within, including Sirius Black's room, the Black family tree tapestry and the piano where Ron and Hermione practice playing."

76403 The Ministry of Magic ($99.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "This multistory set captures the full scale and scope of the Ministry of Magic's activities. Familiar characters include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley who – with a turn of the head and a new hairpiece – magically transform into Albert Runcorn, Mafalda Hopkirk and Reg Cattermole. Behind the facade are several detailed interiors to explore: Dolores Umbridge's office, Arthur Weasley's office, the Hall of Prophecy and the Court Room. Kids must find the Slytherin locket and escape without being caught by Yaxley, Pius and the Dementor!"

76407 The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow ($89.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "This activity-packed toy brings together 2 of the Harry Potter movies' most popular locations: the Shrieking Shack and the Whomping Willow. Young witches, wizards and muggles can recreate several scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and share endless, new adventures with 6 iconic minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew and Remus Lupin. The set is filled with fascinating features. For example, the Whomping Willow spins around and its branches bend to strike minifigures and pick them up. Professor Lupin transforms into a werewolf as the moon's glow appears from behind the clouds."

76402 Hogwarts: Dumbledore's Office ($79.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "This multi-level Hogwarts playset features several areas that will inspire imaginative play, each filled with authentic details from the popular movie series. The set includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince. Familiar items include Harry's Invisibility Cloak, the Pensieve memory keeper, the legendary Sword of Gryffindor, the celebrated Sorting Hat and baby Fawkes rising from the ashes."

76406 Hungarian Horntail Dragon ($49.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "This brick-built model recreates the black scales, spiked tail and fiery breath of the Hungarian Horntail dragon. The iconic creature is not only rewarding to build and impressive to display – kids can also operate the model's realistically jointed wings. A handle at the rear makes the wings flap gracefully up and down, displaying the beast's full wingspan of over 15 in. (40 cm). The collectible figure stands on a sturdy base and is accompanied by a Harry Potter minifigure astride his broomstick."

76401 Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue ($49.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "This versatile playset is based on memorable scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. It features 3 iconic minifigures – Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Sirius Black – and popular Buckbeak the Hippogriff. Buckbeak has movable wings and room on his back for a minifigure passenger. A prison cell high in the Hogwarts tower is the scene for a daring rescue, and Harry's famous Firebolt racing broomstick is there to speed kids to their next magical adventure!"

40560 Professors of Hogwarts ($39.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "Here's an enchanting treat for fans of the Harry Potter movies aged 10 and up. LEGO BrickHeadz Professors of Hogwarts (40560) presents 4 famous teachers in fun, collectible BrickHeadz form. Perfect for play and display, the figures include lots of authentic details: Professor Snape™ wears a black cloak; Professor McGonagall has a green dress, witch's hat and golden feathers; the Professor Moody minifigure features a weird and wonderful eye; and Professor Trelawney sports a colorful headband."

76400 Hogwarts Carriage and Thestrals ($19.99) – Order at the LEGO Shop: "Young witches, wizards and Muggles will love to join Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood as they discover an adult and baby Thestral in the Forbidden Forest. There's an apple and meat to feed the mystical, winged creatures before taking a Thestral-drawn carriage ride to the next enchanting escapade. This versatile playset will inspire kids to recreate memorable scenes from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and role-play endless adventures of their own."