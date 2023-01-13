LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin Is a Great Getaway

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If escaping your hectic life to a cozy cabin in the woods is your idea of the perfect vacation, then the new LEGO Ideas 21338 A-Frame Cabin set is going to be right up your alley. It includes 2082 pieces, and we would expect it to be an extra relaxing build. Even if you're stuck in the city, putting together this cabin and pouring over the details while it's on display will put you in a "back to nature" mindset. In fact, LEGO created a "cabin cam" that you can visit whenever you need a moment to chill.

The the A-Frame is a two-story structure with a loft, ground-floor living room and kitchen. Outside you'll find a woodshed, trees, and a canoe to take out on the lake. Four minifigures are included, along with loads of fun accessories and decorative elements. The cabin is fully stocked for your getaway – there's a typewriter to write the next great novel, a guitar for sing-a-longs around the fireplace, a coffee maker, wildlife elements like squirrels and Emperor moths, and more.

Your first chance to book your LEGO cabin vacation will happen on January 31st / February 1st 2023 at 9pm PST / 12am EST right here at the LEGO Shop for $179.99 if you are a VIP (free to join). The general public will be able to order theirs beginning on February 4th at midnight EST.

The LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin set is the brainchild of Italian LEGO fan designer, Andrea Lattanzio, who had the following to say about his creation:

"I was looking through a book with many strange houses from all over the world and I discovered the A-Frame and it was love at first sight. I started with a sketch, so I had a clear vision and then built my design in about 10-days."