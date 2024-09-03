LEGO Ideas The Nightmare Before Christmas Set Is On Sale Now

LEGO Ideas The Nightmare Before Christmas Set (21351)

What’s this? It’s the LEGO set that fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas have been waiting for! LEGO has officially announced an Ideas set inspired by Tim Burton’s beloved 1993 film, and we expect that it will be the hottest LEGO release of September 2024. In 2,193 pieces, you’ll be able to build three connectable locations from the movie: Disney’s Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house and Halloween Town Hall.

Naturally, the set will be loaded with details, including a removable roof that will reveal Jack Skellington’s chalkboard with his formula for Christmas, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech about Christmas. LEGO also delivered on the minifigures with Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor. You can take a closer look in the gallery below.

The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas (21351) set is the brainchild of LEGO fan Simon Scott as part of the Ideas program, and he had the following to say about the honor: “I’m a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas film so I’m honoured to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece.”

As noted, The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set is going to be extremely popular, so it would be a very good idea to sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account because members get first crack at this $199.99 set until September 6th right here at the LEGO shop. It is also available here at The Disney Store with no membership necessary. That said, there’s a good chance that it goes into backorder at the LEGO shop ahead of the general release, which will happen on September 6th at 12am ET. You can check out all of the LEGO drops for September 2024 right here.

Keep in mind that freebie sets and other offers will be available on LEGO purchases starting on September 1st. You can keep tabs on the latest offers right here. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not,” Burton said in a recent chat with Empire.

He added, “I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Composer Danny Elfman, the singing voice of Jack Skellington and the maestro behind the film’s score, shared a similar sentiment when we spoke with him.

“I don’t think so,” Elfman told ComicBook.com about a Nightmare follow-up. “I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was.”

“But you know, it wouldn’t totally shock me if he came back with… If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him,” the composer continued. “But he’s never expressed any interest in that. I think he felt like this was a pure thing and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it’s just not inspired him. But I won’t ever speak for Tim. It’s his universe.”

