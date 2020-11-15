LEGO Unveils Its Largest Set Ever

✖

LEGO bricks have become an irreplaceable part of our pop culture, with the company's construction sets and roster of characters only getting more and more impressive over the years. Recent playsets made by the company have become pretty intricate -- but an upcoming set just might take the cake in an impressive way. Later this month, LEGO will release a new kit that allows fans to create a miniature-sized version of the Roman Colosseum. The kit has the honor of being LEGO's largest yet, with a total of 9,036 pieces included. When completed, the structure will measure over 10.5" high, 20.5" wide, and 23.5" deep.

(Photo: LEGO)

"One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the LEGO form," designer Rok Zgalin Kobe said in a statement. "I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles. To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the LEGO model.”

(Photo: LEGO)

The three-story set recreates the iconic Roman structure with meticulously crafted detail, including three different shades of brick and 80 "ribs" of seating in the spectator stands. The columns of the structure have a particularly fascinating bit of detail to them, as they use decorative volutes that have been created using an upside-down and recolored LEGO roller skate element. LEGO's goal is to use its ever-growing roster of pieces to recreate the majesty of the original structure -- and for fans to be able to display it however they choose. The company recommends that the structure be a centerpiece for any LEGO collection, and with the help of its oval base, fans can display it from any side.

LEGO's Colosseum set will be available beginning on Black Friday, November 27th, as part of the LEGO Stores and LEGO.com Black Friday deals. Members of LEGO's VIP program who buy the Colosseum during Black Friday weekend will receive a limited edition Roman Chariot with purchase.

