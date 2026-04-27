Tonal Just Revealed Its Four Mandalorian & Grogu-Inspired Workouts

Today, Tonal released a brand new trailer breaking down the four Star Wars-themed workouts included in its The Mandalorian & Grogu collaboration.

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The fitness brand previously announced its partnership with Lucasfilm as part of its broader “Power Progress” campaign, which is built around the idea that real strength comes from discipline and consistency, which maps pretty naturally onto the Mandalorian code.

Now, with Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting theaters on May 22, the full program is here, and the workout lineup is more varied than you might expect.

The Four Workouts

“Harness the Force” is the meditation-inspired entry point as a calming, flow-focused session designed to leave you centered and balanced. This is certainly less Mando, and more the Force itself.

“Bounty Hunter Strength and Power” is the heavy hitter. Featuring full-body lifts and plyometrics built for power, this is the workout for anyone who wants to feel like they’re actually hauling in bounties for the Guild.

“Hyperspace HIIT” is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a high-intensity cardio push designed to test your limits as a fast, adrenaline-driven, and unforgiving workout.

The standout, though, might be “Foundling Training Camp.” Framed as a family-friendly workout for “warriors of all ages,” it’s a smart and relatively uncommon addition to a fitness collab. Given how much of the Mandalorian fanbase includes parents who watched the show right alongside their kids, this one easily earns its place in the lineup.

What Is Tonal?

If you haven’t looked into Tonal yet, it’s a wall-mounted smart home gym that can replace an entire weight rack as an AI-powered cable system. It handles HIIT, strength training, yoga, and mobility… the full spectrum, really, that you need to start your Mandalorian workout journey. The adaptive engine adjusts resistance in real-time and personalizes coaching as you progress, so it works whether you’re brand new to lifting or a seasoned athlete.

Right now, Tonal’s Summer Sale is taking $750 off the Tonal 2, which makes this a perfect time to jump in with the new collab.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu might not open in theaters until May 22, but the Mandalorian-inspired workouts are available right now for Tonal members. Head to Tonal’s website to explore membership options and get started!