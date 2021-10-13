LEGO Sets Come Bundled With Gift Cards At Best Buy Today Only

Best Buy has been very aggressive with their holiday 2021 deals in the early stages, especially when it comes to toys and collectibles. For example, at the time of writing you can score 30% off a wide range of toys that includes pricey Star Wars Black Series items. Their deal of the day section is also packed with fun stuff like a free $10-$30 Best Buy e-Gift card deal with select LEGO set purchases.

You can take advantage of the LEGO sale right here at Best Buy until the end of the day today, October 13th or until the products sell out – whichever comes first. The collection includes some fantastic LEGO sets like the new 2314 piece Star Wars R2-D2 set ($30 gift card), the 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set ($10 gift card), the Technic Dom’s Charger from the Fast & Furious franchise ($20 gift card), the LEGO Icons adidas Originals Superstar ($10 gift card), as well as a range of busts and helmets from Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For many of these sets, the gift card bundle is the closest thing to a sale that they have seen since launch. Take advantage of it while you can. Best Buy’s full collection of sales can be found here. Note that LEGO is also offering double VIP points on all purchases through October 17th. You can take advantage of that offer right here.

On a related note, you might want to check out the range of new LEGO sets based onMatt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. The 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic is also poised to become the biggest LEGO set of all time when it sets sail on November 1st.