These LEGO Sets Include Unlock Codes for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this October. If you're all in on the game, the first thing you'll want to do is pre-order the version with the free LEGO Han Solo in Carbonite SteelBook bonus. You might also want to pick up one of the following real world LEGO sets, as they will include unlock codes for vehicles and minfigures that can be used in the game.

Indeed, LEGO and Star Wars have announced that several upcoming Star Wars-themed sets will include 7-letter codes in the building instructions that can be used to acquire minifigures or vehicles in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Descriptions and pre-order links for each of the sets can be found below.

The #75292 Razor Crest Set is available to pre-order here at Amazon for $129.99 with shipping slated for September 1st. It's based on the shuttle from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and includes 1023-pieces, a cargo hold, a dual cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and more. It also includes minifigures of The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and an adorable little Baby Yoda! There's even an IG-11 LEGO figure in the mix for good measure.

The LEGO Star Wars 75279 Advent Calendar for 2020 has been revealed and a listing is live here at LEGO.com for $39.99 with a release date slated for September 1st. Pre-orders weren't available at the time of writing, but odds are they will be up and running here at Amazon ahead of that date.

The 311-piece set "includes 6 LEGO minifigures and 6 LEGO figures, such as Poe Dameron and Darth Vader with Christmas sweater decorations and Tauntaun with a red nose, plus a foldout playmat with a Millennium Falcon image for role play. There are also 12 mini build toys including the Millennium Falcon, an A-wing, TIE Fighter, X-wing, Droid Control Ship, Anakin’s Podracer and Darth Vader’s Castle"

The 75291 Death Star Final Duel set has a listing at LEGO.com for $99.99 with a release date slated for September 1st. Again, pre-orders weren't available, but they will likely end up here on Amazon soon.

The 775-piece set allows fans to recreate the Lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Emperor Palpatine’s throne room. It includes 5 LEGO minifigures – Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine with Lightsabers, plus 2 Imperial Royal Guards with force pikes.

The 75293 Resistance I-TS Transport set has a listing at LEGO.com and should be live for pre-order at Amazon soon for $99.99 with a release date slated for September 1st.

"Young Resistance fighters can play out heroic missions with this LEGO brick-built model of the Resistance I-TS Transport (75293) from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – a new land at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort. The top of the shuttle lifts off and the sides open for easy play, and there are 4 rotating stud shooters by the cockpit and 4 rear stud shooters for battle action. The set includes 4 Star Wars characters: Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.