LEGO Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Set Plays The $100 Bill Game

LEGO’s latest announcement will be welcome news to car lovers and brick builders. The LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C model car set (10357) is a 1,241 piece buildable set of the iconic 1960s car that still stands as one of the examples ever of power and style in automobile design. The Shelby Cobra 427 celebrates its 60th anniversary this August, so LEGO spared no details in their model. The vehicle includes maneuverable steering, opening doors, trunk and hood, and a recreated V8 engine. As you will see, it also includes some fun accessories.

In addition to the brick-built car you’ll find a toolbox that can be placed in the trunk, a fire extinguisher between the seats, a racing trophy, and a $100 bill element as a nod to Carroll Shelby’s infamous ‘$100 bill game’, which involved taping a 100 dollar bill just out of reach of the passenger, noting that they could keep it if they managed to grab it while the car was accelerating. The sheer force created by the speed of the Shelby Cobra 427 S/C (0 to 60 in under 4 seconds) would keep the passenger glued to the seat, unable to grasp the $100.

The LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C set will be available for LEGO Insiders in Early Access on June 30th / July 1 at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at LEGO.com for $159.99. It will be available to everyone on July 4th at the same time and in the same place. You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers for Insiders. Read on for a more detailed look at the set.

LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C (10357) – $159.99 / See here at LEGO.com: “The LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C set features an intricate, detailed 1:10 scale model of the automotive icon. With 1,241 pieces, the set includes features such as manoeuvrable steering, opening doors, trunk and hood, and a meticulously recreated V8 engine. The sleek blue bodywork is adorned with Shelby’s signature bold white racing stripes, side exhausts, and a gaping mouth grille, making it a true tribute to the car’s distinctive look.

Additional accessories, such as a toolbox that fits neatly into the trunk, a fire extinguisher between the seats, and a celebratory trophy, bring this model car’s rich racing history to life. As a special nod to Carroll Shelby’s infamous ‘$100 bill game’, a $100 bill element is also included, adding a unique touch to the detailed design.”

