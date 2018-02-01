The LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Set is Available Now if You Hurry

As promised when the set was announced last month, the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 21313 set is available to order now. This is going to be a hot one, so we highly suggest that you jump on it as soon as possible.

The set will run you $69.99, but keep in mind that LEGO is offering a Classic 60 years of the LEGO Brick Set 40290 for free with purchases of $125 or more. So collectors might want to do some additional shopping in order to get their hands on the bonus before supplies are exhausted. The NASA Apollo Saturn V set is back in stock, so that would be a good place to start.

Getting back to the Ship in a Bottle set, the final version clocks in at 962 pieces. Features include a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest, flag and printed sail elements. The LEGO brick-built bottle features a buildable cork, wax seal element, and water-style elements inside. The display stand includes the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, globe elements, and a built-in ‘compass’ that doesn’t actually work, but does have a spinning needle. The full list of features is available below.

This building set for kids and adults features a LEGO® brick-built bottle, ship and a display stand.

Bottle features a detailed, buildable cork with new-for-February 2018 wax-seal-style element and over 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements inside.

Ship features a raised deck at the stern, captain’s quarters, 6 cannons, 3 masts, a crow’s nest and assorted elements, including printed sails and the ship’s flag.

Display stand features the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, a built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with detailed compass rose and spinning needle, 2 globe elements and gold-colored detailing.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO® designers.

LEGO® Ideas Ship in a bottle on display stand measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 12″ (31cm) wide and 3″ (10cm) deep.

Ship measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

As with all LEGO Ideas products, the design for this set was the brainchild of a fan – a particularly brilliant one in this case. A ship in a bottle is a perfect project for LEGO, which is why this particular set has generated so much attention since it was first proposed. Again, you’ll want to grab this one right away if you want to avoid paying exorbitant prices on eBay later on.

