LEGO Star Wars Helmets and The Mandalorian Battle Pack Get One-Day Black Friday Deals

Amazon's Black Friday deals week is on, and the newly released LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmet sets are in the mix with a big one day deal for Monday, November 23rd. The sets feature 625 pieces and 647-pieces and stand around 8-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display. Amazon's one-day Black Friday deal also slashes the price on both helmets by 20%, which brings them down to an all-time low.

The 75277 Boba Fett, and 75276 Stormtrooper LEGO helmets are available order with the discount via the links below (Walmart has price matched for a second option). The third helmet in the collection - 75274 TIE Fighter is also included, but it is not available with a discount at the time of writing. It features 724 pieces and was a former LEGO exclusive.

The LEGO Star Wars helmets aren't the only LEGO sets that Amazon has on sale for Black Friday week. You can shop the entire Black Friday LEGO deal collection right here, including an $11.99 deal on the gem featured below from Star Wars: The Mandalorian:

The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 is inspired by the wildly popular Disney+ The Mandalorian series, and has managed to become a super hot seller despite not including Baby Yoda. What it does have is 102-pieces, four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. The Mandalorian figures are loosely based on the show, but match the vibe with colorful, battle-worn armor.

The Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack is available here on Amazon for $11.99 (20% off). It's also the #1 selling LEGO set and #3 selling toy on all of Amazon at the moment, so get one before the deal ends.

