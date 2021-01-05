LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Sets Are Back in Stock After Season 2 Sell-outs

LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest set is seeing a surge of interest among collectors thanks to the explosive events of Season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. We're seeing sell outs everywhere, but it was available here on Amazon on backorder for the standard $129.99 at the time of writing. It's been going in and out of stock, so it probably won't last long. Keep a look out for restocks here at Walmart, here at shopDisney, and here at LEGO.com.

The 1023-piece set includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda) minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod.

On a related note, Disney has launched a ton of new Star Wars merch in recent weeks, including LEGO's first Star Wars building sets for 2021. They also recently wrapped up nine weeks of Mando Mondays merch releases celebrating the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. You can check out all of these releases via our Mando Mondays master list.

