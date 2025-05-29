LEGO x Nike Collaboration Debuts Its First Sets and Sneakers

Following a partnership with Adidas that began in 2020, LEGO has teamed up with Nike for a similar co-branded mix of new brick-built sets and lifestyle gear that includes sneakers. It all starts with a 1180-piece Nike Dunk LEGO set that features a sneaker set against the DUNK slogan with a basketball on the top left and a B’Ball head mini-figure included. Features include hidden stash compartments to store “championship rings and other essentials”, such as extra laces for custom color swap-outs. The Nike Dunk set (#43008) is a love letter to LEGO, sports, and sneaker culture – a much welcome collaboration between the fandoms. You can pre-order the set now here at the LEGO Store for $99.99 with a release date set for July 1st. Additional information can be found below, along with details on upcoming apparel releases in the collab.

LEGO notes that “the partnership brings together the “Just Do It” spirit of Nike with the imaginative power of LEGO bricks to invite all kids into sport and play. Over the upcoming months kids can enjoy the opportunity to engage in immersive experiences across different cities around the world, as well as a full collection of products, including LEGO sets and Nike footwear, apparel and accessories.” On the Nike side of things, look for the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection as well as a line of apparel and accessories to drop on August 1st, followed by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection on September 1st. You can check out how Nike will incorporate the LEGO aesthetic into these sneakers via the teaser images below.

LEGO has also announced that three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will support the Nike partnership by “helping to engage with kids through a reimagined world of play that will come to life across digital channels.” LEGO has promised that more information on this will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life.” Wilson said in the LEGO press release. “I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike.”



