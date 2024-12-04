Lord of the Rings Gets a Huge Wave of New Funko Pops (Exclusive)

The Lord of the Rings fans, unite! Funko just dropped another round of LOTR-inspired Funko Pops and you’re getting your first official look here at Comicbook. Highlights of the wave include a Deluxe, glow-in-the-dark Gandalf with the Doors of Durin, a possessed Bilbo Baggins Chase, Arwen at her Coronation, a Nazgul / Ringwraith, a Pop Town of Elrond in Rivendell and a Pop figure of Eowyn in battle, which also offers the chance at a armored Chase figure.

The entire drop pulls from the original beloved trilogy, so if you have some gaps in your collection, now’s the time to fill ‘em. A complete breakdown of the collection can be found below, and you can find these Pops here at Entertainment Earth or here on Amazon unless otherwise indicated.

Pop Deluxe: Lord of the Rings Gandalf with Doors of Durin (Glow-in-the-Dark ): The magical Doors of Durin make a great passageway if you know the password… Friend!

Lord of the Rings Nazgul: This darksided fiend is on its way to find the One Ring!

Lord of the Rings Bilbo Baggins w/Chase: Biblo Baggins must hand the ring off to his nephew… but you have a 1-in-6 chance of finding him possessed instead / Funko Exclusive (pictured below)

Lord of the Rings Arwen Coronation: She is ready for her royal coronation!

Pop Town: Lord of the Rings Elrond & Rivendell: Journey to the elven town of Rivendell and enjoy visiting with Lord Elrond with this Pop! Town

Lord of the Rings Battle Eowyn w/Chase: Head to battle with the mighty Eowyn! Includes the chance at an armored Chase

Common Pops in this lineup can be found here at Entertainment Earth or here on Amazon

You can check out all of the new Funko Pop drops for this week right here.

The Lord of the Rings universe has so many interesting stories that we know and love, and HBO Max is bringing some of those hard-to-find gems straight to us. The streaming network now has two more Lord of the Rings movies to add to its collection, and the rarity of each of these films might surprise you. First, HBO Max added 1978’s The Lord of the Rings, an animated film from Ralph Bakshi. Upon original release, this animated movie wasn’t well appreciated, but now it’s become a classic among LoTR fans. Secondly, HBO Max added 1977’s The Hobbit from Rankin/Bass and Topcraft. An animated musical, this movie is based on the 1937 book and even won a Peabody award originally. We’re not sure how long these films will last, so head over ASAP if you want to grab a look.

