Lord of the Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Anime Gets Funko Pops

The highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be the first anime film in the franchise, and the release date is just around the corner on December 13th. To get fans ready, Funko has released three Funko Pops for the movie, including Hera, the first female main character in the LOTR saga. The collection will also include Helm Hammerhand and Wulf.

LOTR: The War of the Rothirrim Funko Pops

Pre-orders for the LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim Funko Pops will launch today, November 6th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch (UPDATE: Links added). You can check out more of this week’s Funko releases right here.

What Is The War of the Rohirrim?

The new story follows Hera (voiced by Gaia Wise), a young woman who rejects the offer of marriage from Wulf (voiced by Luke Pasqualino). This rejection causes a familial battle to emerge between her father Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox) and Wulf’s father Freca (voiced by Shaun Dooley). The story is based on one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s smaller stories, so there’s definitely a lot of detail for the creators to fill in.

A new promo for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was released a few days ago (see above), and it definitely increased the hype fans have around this film. Not only is the animation looking fantastic, but the new epic theme song helped too. The film is said to clock in at 2 hours and 30 minutes, a length that should work due to its epic and high-stakes story.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures have stated what you should expect:

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

The new film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation with animation production from Sola Entertainment. Based on characters originally crafted by J.R.R. Tolkien, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich serve as executive producers.