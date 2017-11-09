Loungefly Unveils Exclusive Disney Princess Debossed Bags

Loungefly has made some stunning Disney-themed bags in the past, but we are really loving these faux leather numbers that they developed exclusively for ThinkGeek. The boldly colored bags feature debossed images of Jasmine, Snow White, and Mulan along with metal embellishments and a fun charm to complete the theme. The look isn’t over-the-top – quite elegant really.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Jasmine satchel bag is available to order here – and it’s our favorite of the bunch. It includes a gold-colored magic lamp in metal, along with a magic carpet charm. The inside is divided into two main compartments with a small zip closure pocket in-between. There is also a small zip closure pocket and a small open pocket.

The Snow White satchel bag is available to order here and includes a gold-colored metal apple embellishment and a poison apple charm. The inside is divided into two main compartments with a small zip closure pocket in-between. There is also a small zip closure pocket and a small open pocket.

The Mulan satchel bag is available to order here and includes a gold-colored metal temple embellishment and a fan charm. The inside is divided into two main compartments with a small zip closure pocket in-between. There is also a small zip closure pocket and a small open pocket.

If you’re shopping for a big Disney fan this holiday, these bags should definitely be on your radar. You might also want to check out the super unique Disney bags designed by Danielle Nicole.