Marvel's Psylocke Gets an Epic Statue From Iron Studios

Ever since she first debuted in the comics in 1976, Psylocke has grown to be a particularly unique part of the X-Men lore. The sword-wielding superhero has a pretty distinct costume and visual look -- and now you can display your love for it in a very specific way. Sideshow and Iron Studios recently debuted an awesome new Psylocke, as part of the brand's Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line. The piece shows Psylocke hanging off of a Sentinel base, which she has stabbed with one of her swords. The statue stands at 11 inches, and is hand-painted to impeccable detail. If you want to ensure that the statue makes its way into your collection, it is currently available to preorder for $180. It is expected to officially arrive between June and August of 2021.

You can check out the official description for the statue below.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Psylocke! From Marvel Comics, the Psylocke Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

X-Men fans, don't miss your chance to add the Psylocke 1:10 Statue to your collection!

Materials

Polystone

Product Size

Height: 11" (279.4 mm) | Width: 5.9" (149.86 mm) | Depth: 6.2" (157.48 mm) | Weight: 1.5 lbs (0.68 kg) *

Dimensional Weight

0.00 lbs (0 kg) [Intl. 0.00 lbs (0 kg)] *"

