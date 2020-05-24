Marvel's Psylocke Gets an Epic Statue From Iron Studios

By Jenna Anderson

Ever since she first debuted in the comics in 1976, Psylocke has grown to be a particularly unique part of the X-Men lore. The sword-wielding superhero has a pretty distinct costume and visual look -- and now you can display your love for it in a very specific way. Sideshow and Iron Studios recently debuted an awesome new Psylocke, as part of the brand's Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line. The piece shows Psylocke hanging off of a Sentinel base, which she has stabbed with one of her swords. The statue stands at 11 inches, and is hand-painted to impeccable detail. If you want to ensure that the statue makes its way into your collection, it is currently available to preorder for $180. It is expected to officially arrive between June and August of 2021.

You can check out the official description for the statue below.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line - Psylocke! From Marvel Comics, the Psylocke Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

X-Men fans, don't miss your chance to add the Psylocke 1:10 Statue to your collection!

Materials
Polystone
Product Size
Height: 11" (279.4 mm) | Width: 5.9" (149.86 mm) | Depth: 6.2" (157.48 mm) | Weight: 1.5 lbs (0.68 kg) *
Dimensional Weight
0.00 lbs (0 kg) [Intl. 0.00 lbs (0 kg)] *"

Scroll through to the next slide for an up-close look at this new Psylocke statue, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Front

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c8094c0ff
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Close Up

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80a5a842
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Back

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c809a5c66
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Side

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80a073b7
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Action

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80b68425
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Hand

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80ab13a6
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Sword

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80b12ead
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Hand

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80bc9e48
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Scale

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80c3678e
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Face

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c808f03f7
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Epic

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80899a4e
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Team

psylocke_marvel_gallery_5e83c80c92f78
(Photo: Iron Studios)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of