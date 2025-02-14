Marvel Legends Green Goblin Pumpkin Replicas Are 30% Off

Spider-Man’s first appearance in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 was dated in August of 1962, which is why fans celebrate Spider-Man Day on August 1st. Hasbro marked the occasion in 2024 with new Marvel Legends roleplay gear inspired the appearance of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The collection includes a highly detailed full-scale helmet and pumpkin bomb replicas, the latter of which includes electronic features like lights and sounds. What’s more, the helmet is actually on sale here on Amazon for $99.99, which is 20% off the $124.99 list price and an all-time low. The pumpkin replicas are available here on Amazon for $27.99 (30% off), which is also an all-time low. Details on both replicas can be found below.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Green Goblin Helmet

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY HELMET / $124.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island! Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).”

Marvel Legends Green Goblin Pumpkin Replica

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY ELECTRONIC PUMPKIN / $39.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel. This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX. Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX. Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability).”