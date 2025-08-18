Marvel Legends Finally Delivers a Mandarin Figure In a 2-Pack Exclusive

Hasbro has announced a new 2-pack in the Marvel Legends series that is set to launch on August 19th at 10am PT – 1pm ET as an Amazon exclusive. Specifically, the 2-pack will include a new Iron Man (Extremis) figure and a Mandarin figure, both inspired by the comics. Collectors will be especially interested in the Mandarin figure since it’s the first comics-based Mandarin in the Marvel Legends series, though a dude in a business suit probably isn’t the look that most were hoping to see.

Of course, many collectors will take what they can get with regard to a Mandarin figure in the Marvel Legends series, even if it’s a fairly boring costume that’s being released as part of a bundle. If you’re unfamiliar, the design is based on the 2006-2008 “Invincible Iron Man” run by writers Daniel and Charles Knauf, particularly during the “Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.” era. In that series, Mandarin is portrayed as more of a tactical-minded villain that can compete with Tony Stark on an intellectual level, hence the suit. The Iron Man figure is inspired by the Extremis arc from Warren Ellis and artist Adi Granov that preceded it in 2005-2006.

Marvel Legends The Invincible Iron Man / Iron Man (Extremis) and Mandarin 2-Pack / $49.99 / Amazon Exclusive / Pre-Orders Launch August 19th Buy at Amazon (Coming Soon)

First revealed by Gizmodo, the Mandarin figure will include a swappable rage head and various hand poses along with effects pieces. Iron Man will include an unmasked portrait, swappable hands, and effects pieces. Again, the 2-pack is set to launch on August 19th at 9am PT – 12pm ET as an Amazon exclusive priced at $49.99. Odds are it will be available here at that time, but this article will be updated with a direct link after it goes live Stay tuned for updates.