Marvel Legends Secret Wars Ice Man Figure Pre-0rders Launch Today

New York Comic Con 2025 is kicking off on October 9th, and Hasbro will have plenty of new releases tied to the event, including figures that will debut as Walmart Collector Con exclusives. However, there’s one last release to take care of from the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream that that took place on September 9th. That would be the Marvel Legends Secret Wars Ice Man (Bobby Drake) figure, which will go up for pre-order today, October 7th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. It may or may not also be available here on Amazon at that time as well. The figure will be priced at $27.99, and the links in this article will be updated after the launch. UPDATE: Amazon and EE links added!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ice Man figure inspired by the iconic Marvel Comics Secret Wars limited series from Jim Shooter Mike Zeck and Bon Laton and the toy line associated with it. It will feature a modern take on the original translucent figure along with an alternate head, alternate hands, 2 ice blasts, an ice slide, and a snowball plus a “secret” shield that’s also a callback to the original figure. It will come in retro cardback packaging. It looks pretty good if you ask us, and I you’ve been collecting the Secret Wars lineup (more on that below) it will be a welcome addition.

Marvel Legends Secret Wars Lineup

The Ice Man figure joins a wave of Secret Wars figures that Hasbro released during Pulse Con last year. That wave included retro figures of black suit Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Beyonder, Titiania, and Iron Man. This is a great series, and Hasbro notes that additional figures are on the way, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, you can check out the status of the entire wave of Marvel Legends releases from the September Fanstream below.

Marvel Legends September 2025 Pre-Orders