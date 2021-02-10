Marvel Legends Silver Surfer With Mjolnir Exclusive Figure is Available Now

Hasbro's last Fan First Friday reveal of 2020 was a big one that included a 7-figure Tri-Sentinel BAF wave, a 6-inch M.O.D.O.K figure, and a figure of Silver Surfer wielding Mjolnir. Unfortunately, the Silver Surfer figure was a Walgreens exclusive, so there was no telling when or if figure would be ever be available online. That's why we were surprised to find it up for anyone to order here on the Walgreens website for $19.99.

Note that the Silver Surfer Mjolnir figure isn't sold in Walgreens stores and home shipping is free with orders over $35. Shipping to a Walgreens store is free. You can browse through Walgreen's Toys & Games section for more collectibles to get you over the $35 threshold. Odds are there will be a sell out on the Silver Surfer figure, so grab one while you can. The Silver Surfer Marvel Legends figure is 6-inch scale and includes swappable hands, effects pieces, and Mjolnir accessories.

Silver Surfer became worthy of Thor's hammer in Thanos #16 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. He was the Fallen One in a future universe - the final Thor.

The debut of the Silver Surfer Mjolnir figure is a good time to remind you that the Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends figure of Captain America wielding Thor's hammer is back in stock. It originally launched around the time that Endgame debuted in theaters as a Walmart exclusive, but has been sold out for ages. Now it appears to have transitioned to a Fan Channel exclusive that you can order here at Entertainment Earth for $21.99. It's in stock and shipping now.

The Avengers Endgame Marvel Legends Captain America Worthy figure measures 6-inches tall and features an alternate, unmasked portrait, battle-weathered shield, and, of course, Thor's hammer Mjolnir.

