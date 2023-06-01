The Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack is swinging into collectors' hands earlier than expected. Hasbro announced the three-figure set as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive last July, with a scheduled ship date of August 2023. The bad news: pre-orders have since sold out. The good news for fans who managed to snag a presale: the Marvel Legends multipack now has an expected ship date of June 6th, according to the Hasbro Pulse website. (There are listings for the sold-out set on eBay, but be prepared to pay a markup: the multipack is going for twice as high as Hasbro's $89.99 price tag.)

The set is inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made cinematic history by bringing together the live-action Spider-Men played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. And for the first time in Marvel Legends history, figures detailed to look like the Integrated Suit Spider-Man, the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man figures are brought together in the same set.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Each collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure features "new, additional deco to highlight the details of each Spider-Man's suit" and includes 15 accessories, according to the Hasbro listing. See the official details and marvel at a detailed look at all three Spider-Man figures in the gallery below.