Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home 3-Pack Ships in June
The Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack is swinging into collectors' hands earlier than expected. Hasbro announced the three-figure set as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive last July, with a scheduled ship date of August 2023. The bad news: pre-orders have since sold out. The good news for fans who managed to snag a presale: the Marvel Legends multipack now has an expected ship date of June 6th, according to the Hasbro Pulse website. (There are listings for the sold-out set on eBay, but be prepared to pay a markup: the multipack is going for twice as high as Hasbro's $89.99 price tag.)
The set is inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made cinematic history by bringing together the live-action Spider-Men played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. And for the first time in Marvel Legends history, figures detailed to look like the Integrated Suit Spider-Man, the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man figures are brought together in the same set.
Each collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure features "new, additional deco to highlight the details of each Spider-Man's suit" and includes 15 accessories, according to the Hasbro listing. See the official details and marvel at a detailed look at all three Spider-Man figures in the gallery below.
- A WEB OF SPIDEYS: To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker—in his integrated nanotech suit—enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man
- BATTLE AT LIBERTY ISLAND: This Spider-Man: No Way Home action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man Super Heroes in their unique attire!
- MCU-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Each collectible Marvel action figure comes with web FX and 3 sets of hands to enhance display possibilities -- a great addition to any Marvel action figure collection
- MULTIVERSE EDITION: These figures feature spectacular movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all 3 suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan collection
- PREMIUM DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE: With highly detailed sculpt and dynamic posability, these are some of Marvel Legends' highest-quality Spider-Man figures yet