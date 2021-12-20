Massive Transformers Autobot Ark Is 20% Off In a Last-Minute Holiday Sale

Hasbro’s Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark was a bit hit at Fan Fest 2021 earlier this year. That’s not surprising as it stands at a whopping 19 inches tall and can convert between Ark Ship and robot mode in 26 steps. If you didn’t pick one up in pre-order your patience has paid off because the Autobot Ark is in-stock and on a last minute holiday sale here at Entertainment Earth priced at $135.99 (20% off) with free U.S. shipping. That’s an all-time low price – even Amazon and Walmart have it for considerably more at the moment.

Additional features of the Tranformers Autobot ark include landing gear and a ramp that comes down in ship mode, room for the included Optimus Prime micro figure inside, and a chest piece that can be removed and converted into the Autobot computer, TELETRAAN-1. TELETRAAN-1 mode converts to a Deluxe Autobot Mainframe robot mode in 21 steps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The figure also comes with 2 Beast Wars-inspired Golden Disk accessories – VOYAGER and VOK. Both disks fit in the WFC-K18 DINOBOT figure’s hands (sold separately, subject to availability). Includes 6 blast effects and a G1-inspired Sky Spy accessory that sits on top of TELETRAAN-1 mode. Collect other KINGDOM figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character.”

Additional images of the Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Titan WFC-K30 Autobot Ark are available in the gallery below. You can check out all of Hasbro’s Fan Fest releases right here via our master list. You can shop Entertainment Earth’s entire last-minute holiday sale right here.

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #1

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #2

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #3

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #4

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #5

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #6

Transformers Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark #7