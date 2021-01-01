The Motherlode of Masters of the Universe Origins Figures Has Launched
If you're a Masters of the Universe fan, 2021 is already looking pretty fantastic thanks to Mattel's massive New Year's Day drop of MOTU Origins figures. This will be especially exciting for anyone that pre-ordered the Castle Greyskull playset for the Origins line when it launched back in October.
If you're unfamiliar, the Masters of the Universe Origins line brings back the retro vibe of '80s MOTU figures while incorporating some modern posing upgrades. A complete list of the new Masters of the Universe releases can be found below, and everything can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth sorted by bestsellers. Note that the 2021 Mattel lineup also includes new MOTU playsets and vehicles, Mega Construx sets, and more.
MOTU Origins Action Figures:
- MOTU Origins Panthor Action Figure
- MOTU Origins She-Ra Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Zodac Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Battle Cat Action Figure
- MOTU Origins He-Man Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Skeletor Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Man-At-Arms Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Evil-Lyn Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Teela Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Beast Man Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Orko Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Scare Glow Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Man-E-Faces Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Trap Jaw Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Roboto Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Mer-Man Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Tri-Klops Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Battle Armor He-Man Figure
- MOTU Origins Battle Armor Skeletor Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Ram Man Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Clamp Champ Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Hordak Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Stratos Action Figure
- MOTU Origins Ninjor Action Figure
MOTU Playsets and Vehicles:
- Masters of the Universe Land Shark Vehicle
- Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis He-Man and Ground Ripper Pack
- Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Skeletor and Roton Pack
- Masters of the Universe Origins Prince Adam Sky Sled Vehicle
- Masters of the Universe Hot Wheels Character Car 5-Pack
MOTU Cases for Collectors:
- Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Wave 1 Case
- Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Figure Wv 1 Case
- Masters of the Universe Origins Beasts Case
- Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Vehicle Case
- Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Case
MOTU Mega Construx:
- Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Skeletor Skull Case
- Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Battle Ram
