The Motherlode of Masters of the Universe Origins Figures Has Launched

If you're a Masters of the Universe fan, 2021 is already looking pretty fantastic thanks to Mattel's massive New Year's Day drop of MOTU Origins figures. This will be especially exciting for anyone that pre-ordered the Castle Greyskull playset for the Origins line when it launched back in October.

If you're unfamiliar, the Masters of the Universe Origins line brings back the retro vibe of '80s MOTU figures while incorporating some modern posing upgrades. A complete list of the new Masters of the Universe releases can be found below, and everything can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth sorted by bestsellers. Note that the 2021 Mattel lineup also includes new MOTU playsets and vehicles, Mega Construx sets, and more.

MOTU Origins Action Figures:

MOTU Origins Panthor Action Figure

MOTU Origins She-Ra Action Figure

MOTU Origins Zodac Action Figure

MOTU Origins Battle Cat Action Figure

MOTU Origins He-Man Action Figure

MOTU Origins Skeletor Action Figure

MOTU Origins Man-At-Arms Action Figure

MOTU Origins Evil-Lyn Action Figure

MOTU Origins Teela Action Figure

MOTU Origins Beast Man Action Figure

MOTU Origins Orko Action Figure

MOTU Origins Scare Glow Action Figure

MOTU Origins Man-E-Faces Action Figure

MOTU Origins Trap Jaw Action Figure

MOTU Origins Roboto Action Figure

MOTU Origins Mer-Man Action Figure

MOTU Origins Tri-Klops Action Figure

MOTU Origins Battle Armor He-Man Figure

MOTU Origins Battle Armor Skeletor Action Figure

MOTU Origins Ram Man Action Figure

MOTU Origins Clamp Champ Action Figure

MOTU Origins Hordak Action Figure

MOTU Origins Stratos Action Figure

MOTU Origins Ninjor Action Figure

MOTU Playsets and Vehicles:

Masters of the Universe Land Shark Vehicle

Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis He-Man and Ground Ripper Pack

Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Skeletor and Roton Pack

Masters of the Universe Origins Prince Adam Sky Sled Vehicle

Masters of the Universe Hot Wheels Character Car 5-Pack

MOTU Cases for Collectors:

Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Wave 1 Case

Masters of the Universe Origins Deluxe Figure Wv 1 Case

Masters of the Universe Origins Beasts Case

Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Vehicle Case

Masters of the Universe Eternia Minis Case

MOTU Mega Construx:

Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Skeletor Skull Case

Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Battle Ram

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.