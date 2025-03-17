Mattel MOTU Origins Battle of Eternia 4-Pack Is Up For Pre-Order

Over the weekend, Mattel opened up pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Eternia 4-pack, and it’s a fantastic army builder. The set contains 5.5-inch figures of a Paragon Champion represents (Royal Kingsguard of Eternia). The Skel-Knight (Skeletor minion), Horde Revenant (Hordak’s Oathbreakers) and a Pit Warden (King Hiss minion).
Each figure in the set includes a weapon accessory, and you can get your pre-order in now here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order priced at $64.99 with a release date set for August. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, and you can avoid a $7.95 shipping fee on orders $79+. With that in mind, you can check out more recent Mattel MOTU releases right here at EE if you need something to get you over the threshold.
On that note, new Masters of the Universe figures launched last week at Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2025. The lineup includes a Vintage Collection Faker and the New Etheria She-Ra that comes in celebration of the She-Ra and the Princess of Power’s 40th anniversary. At the time of writing, pre-orders for these figures were still available via the links below.
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Faker Action Figure / $21.74 – See at Walmart: This Masters of the Universe Vintage Collection action figure of Faker is designed at Masterverse 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation. This collectable design of the MOTU replica He-Man created by Skeletor is inspired by the original MOTU toy design. This blue-tinted Evil Robotic figure comes with swappable hands and a removable chest harness and is armed with an axe, a shield and a power sword, beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display.
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse She-Ra Action Figure / $21.97 – See at Walmart: This MOTU Masterverse New Etheria action figure of She-Ra has the high level of detail collectors expect and celebrates the 40th anniversary of She-Ra and the Princess of Power. Designed at 7-inch scale with generous articulation, this figure is based on the vintage toy look and she comes with an extra swappable set of hands, a soft goods cape, a shield and a sword. For 6 years and older. Packed in a window box.
- You can check out all of the upcoming Walmart Collector Con exclusives for March 2025 right here.