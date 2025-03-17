Mattel MOTU Origins Battle of Eternia 4-Pack Is Up For Pre-Order

Over the weekend, Mattel opened up pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Eternia 4-pack, and it’s a fantastic army builder. The set contains 5.5-inch figures of a Paragon Champion represents (Royal Kingsguard of Eternia). The Skel-Knight (Skeletor minion), Horde Revenant (Hordak’s Oathbreakers) and a Pit Warden (King Hiss minion).

Each figure in the set includes a weapon accessory, and you can get your pre-order in now here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order priced at $64.99 with a release date set for August. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, and you can avoid a $7.95 shipping fee on orders $79+. With that in mind, you can check out more recent Mattel MOTU releases right here at EE if you need something to get you over the threshold.

On that note, new Masters of the Universe figures launched last week at Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2025. The lineup includes a Vintage Collection Faker and the New Etheria She-Ra that comes in celebration of the She-Ra and the Princess of Power’s 40th anniversary. At the time of writing, pre-orders for these figures were still available via the links below.