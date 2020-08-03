McDonald's Mascots Funko Pops Are Approved by Mayor McCheese

Funko's Ad Icons Pop figures have been hugely popular over the years, but it's safe to say that the biggest release in the history of the lineup has just arrived. Indeed, Mayor McCheese has officially endorsed on a collection of Pop figures featuring classic McDonald's mascots. Not only that, the figures were also released in an extremely rare 5-pack.

The McDonald's mascots Funko Pop collection includes Officer Mac, Grimace, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and, of course, Ronald McDonald. You can purchase them individually, but the 5-pack is going to be the hot item for collectors. Unfortunately, it appears that orders for the 5-pack went live on Friday morning (possibly earlier than planned) and sold out quickly as a Golden Arches exclusive. It may get a restock in some form as early as today, August 3rd alongside the official release of the individual figures, but that seems unlikely since it was a limited edition. At this point your best bet is to score one here on eBay. If you're not concerned with the 5-pack, you can still complete the set by grabbing the individual McDonald's Funko Pops via the links below. Needless to say, these Pops are going to sell like Sunday morning hangover McGriddles.

Once you've grabbed a set for your collection, you can take a closer look at the individual Pop figures in the gallery below.

