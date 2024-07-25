New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures Are On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

McFarlane Toys is set to open up pre-orders for at least four new DC Multiverse figures this week, including Batman/Superman Fusion (World’s Finest), Dick Grayson Batman (Batman: Reborn), Adam West Batman ’66, and a vampire Shazam (DC vs Vampires). Three of these figures will be general releases while the fourth figure will be a Walmart Collector Con / SDCC 2024 exclusive. Everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found below.

Batman/Superman Fusion, Dick Grayson Batman, and Adam West Batman ’66 figures will launch on July 25th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) UPDATE: The figures are live! They might also turn up here here on Amazon. That leaves the DC vs. Vampires Shazam figure, which will launch on July 26th at 7am PT / 10am ET right here at Walmart as a Collector Con exclusive. You can find the complete list of Collector Con exclusives right here via our master list. Also keep in mind that a Batman / Superman Fusion Funko Pop will drop as a SDCC 2024 exclusive on July 25th.

McFarlane Toys Collector Edition Red Hood, Ragman, and Clock King

In other DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys news, new figures were recently added to the Collector Edition lineup – an awesome original Red Hood (Detective Comics), Ragman (Shadowpact), and Clock King. The figures live now priced at $29.99 each. All three figures include the chance to score a rare Chase version.

McFarlane Collector Edition DC Multiverse Red Hood – See on Amazon

McFarlane Collector Edition DC Multiverse Ragman – See on Amazon

McFarlane Collector Edition DC Multiverse Clock King –See on Amazon

Finally, McFarlane Toys has partnered with Marvel to create 1:6th scale posted figures inspired by Todd McFarlane’s iconic artwork featuring Spider-Man and Captain America on the covers of Amazing Spider-Man #301 and The Amazing Spider-Man #323 respectively. Each figure will include an an environmental base, a diorama backdrop, comic book reprint, and an art card.

McFarlane Toys Marvel Posed Figures Wave #1

McFarlane Toys’ Marvel collection also 1:10th scale posed figures based on cover art by Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, Steve Ditto, John Romita Sr., and Rob Liefeld. Characters featured will include Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Deadpool. Everything you need to know about adding these figures to your collection can be found right here.

McFarlane had the following to say to ComicBook about the future of the lineup:

“Well, you know, I sort of got a soft spot for some of the guys I grew up with,” McFarlane said. “I’m gonna do a tip of the hat in the first series to Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld because I thought that during that whole era where we came along, we sort of each made our mark in different ways that were there.”

“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”