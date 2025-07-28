McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Edition Line Set To Add 3 New Figures On July 29th

Following a very busy week of San Diego Comic-Con releases, McFarlane Toys is keeping their foot on the gas with has three more additions to their Collector Edition line of action figures. The characters Mirror Master (The Flash), Metron (New Gods), and Deathstroke (The Terminator) are set set to drop on July 29th. The well-known villain Deathstroke, will likely be most popular out of the three new figures, but longtime DC fans should also be excited to see something different from McFarlane Toys in the form of Mirror Master and Metron. All three figures are set to be available on Tuesday, July 29, starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. We expect that all three will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at that time, but make sure to hit the list below for links to additional retailers like Amazon and Walmart after the launch.

Recently, popular villain character Deathstroke was brought back to face the Teen Titans, his original nemesis, once more in the new DC Comics era. The last time we had seen the character was during the story arc “Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths” – Deathstroke was last seen in a tube with his super-serum soldier gone and his life support turned off. Fast forward to Titans #17, where Deathstroke steps out with a new plan to destroy the Titans. While Deathstroke had grown to be more than just the nemesis of the Titans, here he was, back to take them down one more time.

Comicbook’s own David Harth had his own opinion of what that could mean for the villain, and if now was the best time to repair him with his original challengers. Harth writes, “Deathstroke going back to the Titans well seems like a waste of the character as he is now. At this point, readers have seen Deathstroke hold his own against Superman… They’ve watched him lead an army of C-list villains that terrorized the superhero community. He’s matched wits with Batman and Green Arrow, and helped fight the Justice League. Having him start to build a team to fight the Titans — something he’s done before with the Titans East during the end stages of Johns’s run on Teen Titans — is a rehash of the first order. Deathstroke has grown beyond being the Titans’ greatest enemy. He’s shown that he can be a threat to the entire superhero community…”

Only time will tell if the repairing of Titans with their nemesis will make for good comics. Here’s hoping!



