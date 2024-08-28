McFarlane Toys Drops Arkham City and New Batman Adventures Multipack Exclusives

McFarlane Toys Arkham City and New Batman Adventures Multipacks

McFarlane Toys has two new Gold Label multipack pre-orders up for grabs today in their DC Multiverse and DC Animated lineups. On the DC Multiverse side, there’s an Arkham City 2-pack variant that includes a weird blue Batman and an even weirder Solomon Grundy in orange skeleton paint. The DC Direct “Girls Night Out” 3-pack includes Poison Ivy, Live Wire, and Supergirl from The New Batman Adventures animated series.

Both of these multpack releases are Amazon exclusives and can be found via the links below. On a related note, keep in mind that McFarlane Toys will release their Call of Duty Spawn figure collection tomorrow, August 29th, and they should be hot sellers. All of the details you need about that release can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys/ Dc Direct Poison Ivy & Live Wire & Supergirl (Gold Label) – $59.99: See on Amazon: Accessories include 3 figure bases, 12 extra hands and 1 Lightning Blast. Also features 3 reproduction animation cels with model sheet & art frame.

– $59.99: See on Amazon: Accessories include 3 figure bases, 12 extra hands and 1 Lightning Blast. Also features 3 reproduction animation cels with model sheet & art frame. McFarlane Toys Batman and Solomon Grundy (Gold Label) – $39.99: See on Amazon: Accessories include a grapnel gun, figure display base and 2 collectible art cards.

Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) Gold Label 3-pack

Speaking of McFarlane Toys Gold Label Amazon exclusives, they recently launched new additions to the DC Multiverse lineup in the form of Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) 3-pack and The Joker Dragon (Dark Nights: Metal) glow-in-the-dark vehicle. Pre-order details can be found below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Nightwing vs Talon & Owl 3pk Gold Label ($59.99)– See on Amazon: “Nightwing faces another villain claiming to be the Talon at City Hall as the Court of Owls’ plans go into action-but will he be able to figure out what’s going on before it’s too late? A clandestine organization active since the birth of Gotham City, the Court of Owls is a powerful, well-connected cabal of Gotham society’s elite. However, to bend an entire city to its will, the Court deployed a succession of lethal enforcers: A near-invisible assassin haunting the night, before vanishing without a trace. The “Talon” served the Court after undergoing a series of demanding challenges, including physical and mental conditioning ensuring loyalty to their cause above all else.” Accessories include owl, 2 escrima sticks, 2 swords, 2 knives, 3 bases, 3 collectible art cards and a deluxe art card.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Joker Dragon Gold Label

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Vehicles – The Joker Dragon (GITD) Gold Label ($29.99) – See on Amazon: “Nobody knows the exact origin of these beasts from the Dark Multiverse, but what is known is that they do the bidding of The Batman Who Laughs wherever they appear. During the invasion of Earth-0, the Bat-God known as Barbatos summons these great dragons to help his Dark Knights destroy the world, but they’re ultimately defeated by Batman and his allies. These ghastly beasts are as deadly as they are horrifying, and a powerful addition to the army of darkness that threatens to engulf the entire DC Multiverse.” Features a bendable tail, movable jaw and clear base and it fits most 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures. Includes a collectible art card.