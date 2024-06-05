McFarlane Toys The New Batman Adventures Wave 2: Bane, Nightwing, The Joker, and Catwoman
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct The New Batman Adventures 6-inch scale action figures Wave 2 is here.
McFarlane Toys is set to debut the second wave of their DC Direct The New Batman Adventures 6-inch scale action figures, which follows a Batman: The Adventures Continue wave that they launched in 2022. The New Batman Adventures, which ran from 1997 to 1999, served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series, and consisted of 24 episodes.
Wave 2 includes Bane, Catwoman, Nightwing and The Joker, which will be available to pre-order starting today, June 5th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+). They are expected to retail for $24.99 each, and direct links will be added to the list below after the launch. Each of the figures is also expected to include accessories and a reproduction animation cel.
Back in January the first wave of The New Batman Adventures figures launched with Batgirl,Two-Face plus a Killer Croc and Baby Doll 2-pack. Again, you can find them here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 each.