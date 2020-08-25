Todd McFarlane Reveals His Batman Figure Design for a New Gold Label Collection

Legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane has revealed that his McFarlane Toys company will launch a new Gold Label Collection figure line for collectors. The Gold Label Collection will feature figures of fan-favorite pop culture and entertainment characters in "highly limited" quantities with special packaging. Naturally, they're kicking off the collection with a McFarlane Toys speciality - Batman.

The 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Batman Gold Label figure was designed by Todd McFarlane himself, and features a new version of his costume. Accessories include two swords, a base, and a collectible art card with Todd McFarlane's Batman artwork on front and character biography on the back. The version featured here is a prototype, but the final version will include up to 22 moving parts. In the video below, Todd McFarlane gives you a closer look:

EPIC sneak peek of BATMAN™️ designed by the one and only Todd McFarlane (THAT'S ME), coming out 2021 as part of McFarlane Toys 'McFarlane Gold Label Collection'.

For the FULL video with ALL the details, head to my Facebook HERE: https://t.co/fU0A7YlNxS#batman #dcmultiverse pic.twitter.com/SuOElE4fYg — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) August 24, 2020

The McFarlane Gold Label Collection Batman by Todd McFarlane figure will be available for pre-order in mid-Oct here at Walmart.com for $19.99. McFarlane Toys collectors will likely be disappointed with this news as previous limited edition figure releases at Walmart have proven frustrating. If these figures are truly "highly limited", expect an instant sellout at Walmart followed by hefty premiums on eBay.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently launched their slate of reveals from San Diego Comic-Con / Comic-Con@Home this past July. You can get all of the details on these figures right here. They also launched the DC Multiverse figures listed below. Amazon links are included, but the figures were sold out at the time of writing. Keep tabs on them for restocks.

