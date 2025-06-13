Monty Python and the Holy Grail 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Available Now

One of the best films of all time is getting a Steelbook release this August. Can you guess which one it is? Citizen Kane maybe? Gone With the Wind? Maybe Star Wars? Nope, August is going to bring us the first ever 4K Blu-ray of Monty Python and the Holy Grail to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. It will come wrapped in the awesome Steelbook case pictured here. Needless to say, there are probably a lot of Monty Python fans with Blu-ray players out there that will be dying to get their hands on this. Pre-orders are live starting today here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for August 26th. Read below for a full list of all included special features.
The film is presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, though it will also include a slightly shorter version of the film in HD resolution which apparently is based on the VHS release. You’ll also find special features like the new “‘Tis But A Tribute”, which brings together many “comedy luminaries” to look back on the last 50 years of Monty Python. For fans of the incredibly famous comedy troupe, this steelbook set is a must-have, offering multiple commentaries with Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.
Disc Details & Bonus Materials
4K Ultra HD Disc:
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1 + English Mono
- Special Features:
- Near-Theatrical Version of the Film (in HD resolution) – Experience a slightly shorter version of the film, as seen on VHS!
- ‘Tis But A Tribute – 50 Years of Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Over 25 comedy luminaries share their memories of, affection for, and continued fascination with the film
Monty Python and the Holy Grail Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Collector’s Edition
Blu-Ray Disc:
- Feature presented in HD resolution
- English 5.1 & Mono
- Special Features:
- Audio Commentary with Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones
- Audio Commentary with John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin
- 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Terry, Terry, Mike, John and Eric!
- Outtakes and Extended Scenes with Introduction by Terry Jones
- Lost Animations with Introduction by Terry Gilliam
- Quest for the Holy Grail Locations with Michael Palin and Terry Jones
- Lego Knights: The Knights of the Round Table in LEGO
- Special Japanese Version
- How to Use Your Coconuts (An Educational Film)
- BBC Film Night on Location
- Three Songs to Sing-Along
- Photo Gallery
- Original Theatrical Trailer
