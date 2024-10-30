Mortal Kombat 1 Sub-Zero McFarlane Toys Posed Figure Is On Sale Now

Fans of the recently released Mortal Kombat 1 might be excited to learn that McFarlane Toys is releasing a 1:6 scale posed figure / statue of one of the most iconic fighters in the long-standing series: Sub-Zero! Pre-orders will launch on October 30th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and you’ll be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth around that time. It should also be available here on Amazon. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: Direct links added. The statue is priced at $49.99.

The statue showcases Sub Zero standing tall with his first in the air, the frost on his hand fresh and still crawling down his arm. His outfit is very accurate to the game, which got a well-received redesign. His new Mortal Kombat 1 outfit is still blue and black, but no longer includes his hood. His mask, one of the standout characteristics of this character’s design, is still there and honestly, to me, Sub Zero has never looked better.

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 1 Sub Zero 1:6 Statue

More Mortal Kombat News

If you’re a fan of the series then you probably want to stay up to date with all the new additions for the series. First of all, don’t miss the Mortal Kombat hardcover art book, which takes fans on a visual journey through the entire series, bringing detail to the creative decisions that were made starting from the very beginning. Mortal Kombat: Flawless Victory: A Visual History of the Iconic Series should definitely pique your interest if you’re a long-time fan of the series.

Beyond that, owners of Mortal Kombat 1 have been enjoying new additions and upgrades to the game since launch. New outfits, new landscapes, all for new and old fans alike. The most recent addition was an exciting one fo fans of the character Mileena. The character received a new skin, a throwback to the game Mortal Kombat: Deception. While not a 1:1 copy (and some fans are mad that it isnt), the new skin features the pink-purple outfit from the 2004 sequel game, the most iconic outfit for fans of the character. The speciality skin is currently exclusive to the Premium Store and costs 500 red crystals to purchase.

With all of these new features consistently being added to the Mortal Kombat franchise, it seems the fandom for it is alive and well. New statues, new art books, new game additions – things are looking pretty good!



