Mortal Kombat: Flawless Victory Art Book Is On Sale Now

Mortal Kombat: Flawless Victory

Mortal Kombat is one of the most enduring gaming franchises of all-time, and a new book is up for pre-order that takes a deep dive into its rich and bloody history. Entitled Mortal Kombat: Flawless Victory, you’ll explore the visual history of the game over 300 pages. This will include concept sketches, renders, and illustrations alongside exclusive interviews with the development team at NetherRealm Studios, commentary from the author Ian Flynn, and an in-depth look at fan-favorite characters like Scorpion, Raiden, and Liu Kang.

The book is available for preorder at Amazon now priced at $50, though it is likely to see a significant discount before the August 5, 2025 release date. Fortunately, you won’t be charged until it ships and pre-order customers automatically get the lowest price offered between the time that they order and the launch date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The author, Ian Flynn, is also the lead writer of IDW Publishing’s Sonic the Hedgehog comic series and Sonic Frontiers. If you’re a sonic fan as well, feel free to check out his comic series here.

Mortal Kombat on Sale for PlayStation Players

If you’ve been itching to play the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise, then now might be the time make that dream a reality. The PlayStation store has a few awesome sales going on right now, starting with a large discount on Mortal Kombat 1. While usually going for $49.99, Mortal Kombat 1 is currently on sale for only $24.99. This is highest discount that’s been offered for this game since release.

Separately, if you’re looking for an even cheaper way to enjoy the Mortal Kombat thrills, Mortal Kombat 11 is being offered for only $5! You can pick up this fan-favorite for only $5, when it also usually goes for $49.99. Now’s a great time to become a MK fan. Mark your calendars though if you’d like to spend some time thinking about it – the sale ends on October 24th, when the prices will definitely rocket back up to $50.