MOTU Mega Construx Castle Grayskull Playset Is 27% Off Today Only

Remember the He-Man Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset from the ’80s? Well, you can relive that moment in time as an adult with the Mega Construx Probuilder Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull set, which includes a whopping 3,600 pieces and details like working weapons, launchers, an elevator, and a drawbridge that opens and closes. It also includes six micro action figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the Sorceress. Until the end of the day today, December 13th, the set is available to order here on Amazon for $199.99 (27% off) as part of a one-day holiday sale. That’s $75 off the list price.

If that’s still to rich for your blood, note that Amazon also has the recently released Mattel MOTU Castle Grayskull in stock for the standard price of $79.99. It features four rooms with interactive elements like a working elevator, trap door, and drawbridge. It also includes a a special edition Origins Sorceress figure that’s exclusive to this set. It’s compatible with all MOTU Origins 5.5-inch figures.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel’s Mega Blocks that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. The official description for the set reads:

“Castle Grayskull was built to protect an unknown source of power – and now you can too! Discover all of Grayskull’s mysteries when you assemble more than 3,600 pieces to recreate this authentically-detailed and completely faithful castle. Grayskull opens wide to reveal working weapons and launchers, a throne room with surprises, working elevator, and drawbridge that opens and closes. This collectors set also includes 6 micro action figures: He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the exclusive Sorceress!”