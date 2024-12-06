MOTU Hordak, Tri-Klops, and Man-E-Faces Figures Drop In The Cartoon Collection

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Mattel has released even more action figures in their Masters of the Universe line following a huge drop last month as part of their Spring 2025 lineup. The new wave comes from their Cartoon Collection, which takes inspiration from the original ’80s cartoons. Included in the wave is Hordak, from the original She-Ra and the Princess of Power cartoon, Man-E-Faces, inspired by the episode “The Mystery of Man-E-Faces”, and Tri-Klops, from the “The Royal Cousin” episode. Each figure is currently listed for $19.99, but since they’re in-stock, you can grab them with a 10% discount using Comicbook’s exclusive affiliate link. That brings each figure’s price down to $17.99 (free shipping on orders $39+). Check out the details for each figure below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masters of the Universe Origins Modulok Cartoon Collection Action Figure

The Masters of the Universe fandom is still going strong, with new collectibles announced all the time. But that popularity means that fans could have trouble securing certain items. For example, Mattel recently released a transformable action figure of the monster Modulok in November, a drop that was highly appreciated by fans, as it’s now backordered on the Entertainment Earth website. Grab one before they disappear.



Want to keep up to date with all the latest MOTU news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!