Get the Nerf AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk Blaster for Only $16

The Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk is the top selling Nerf blaster on Amazon right now thanks to a discount that drops the price all the way down to $15.88. That’s 47% off the list price and just a couple bucks shy of an all-time low deal that happened around the holidays. If you want to grab one, do it here before they’re gone or the sale ends.

The full list of features for the AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Part of the AccuStrike series

• Features darts designed for greater accuracy

• Bolt-action blaster with revolving, 5-dart drum

• Easy-loading drum

• Comes with 10 darts from the AccuStrike Series

• Includes blaster, bolt (2 pieces), 10 darts, and instructions

• Part of the AccuStrike series

• Bolt-action blaster with revolving, 5-dart drum

• Easy-loading drum, do not modify darts or dart blaster

• Comes with 10 darts from the AccuStrike Series

If you want to grab additional AccuStrike darts, a pack of 24 can be had right here for only $4.89 – or 51% off the list price.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.