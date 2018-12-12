Save 50% On the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike Blaster

It’s hard to go wrong with a Nerf blaster as a Christmas gift, and if you’re looking for deals on them Walmart and Amazon are offering them up. However, the one truly epic deal that we found among these Nerf offerings comes on the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike, which fires Nerf’s new high accuracy darts.

At the moment, you can get it from Walmart for only $19.99 with free 2-day shipping. That’s 50% off the list price. To put that into perspective, Amazon is currently selling the blaster for $38.94, and the lowest price they have ever offered for it was $21 for a day or so back in March. In other words, jump on this deal while you can. The official description is available below.

“Kids can strike with confidence and skill as they fire darts designed for accuracy! The Nerf N-Strike Elite RaptorStrike blaster is part of the AccuStrike Series, which features darts designed for greater accuracy. Hit the mark with the precision of the most accurate Nerf darts.* The bolt-action blaster comes with 2 six-dart clips and 18 darts to keep battlers stocked for their Nerf battles. Use the bipod to stabilize shots; the legs extend to adjust the height. The blaster has a pop-up sight for targeting.”

Part of the AccuStrike Series

Features darts designed for greater accuracy

Includes 18 darts from the AccuStrike Series

Bolt-action

Extendable bipod and pop-up sight

Includes blaster, 18 darts. Bolt (2 pieces), bipod, 2 clips, and instructions.

Ages 8 and up

