Star Wars: The Mandalorian NERF Amban Sniper Rifle Price Gets Blasted By Amazon

Nerf's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica was released in 2020 priced at $120. However, the blaster is currently available here on Amazon for only $56.99 (55% off), which is very near an all-time low.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series on Disney+ as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Is The Mandalorian Getting a Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

All episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.