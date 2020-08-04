Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Gets a Hot Topic Fashion Collection

The second season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are loving the the show and its soundtrack. You could also be loving its fashion thanks to Hot Topic, who recently dropped a collection of coats, jackets, t-shirts, sneakers, hoodies, and more to celebrate the launch.

You can shop the entire The Umbrella Academy collection here at Hot Topic right now, and most of the styles happen to be 30% off at the time of writing. This includes The Umbrella Academy uniform blazer ($41.93), hi-top sneakers ($31.43), Klaus Hargreeves faux fur coat ($48.93 - $51.73), Allison Hargreeves moto jacket ($48.93 - $52.93), and more.

You can take a closer look at some of the styles in the collection via the gallery below. If you're unfamiliar with the show, the official description reads:

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.