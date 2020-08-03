Umbrella Academy Fans Are Loving the Season Two Soundtrack

The second season of The Umbrella Academy hit Netflix last Thursday and while fans were excited for the show's return to find out what's next for Hargreeves siblings, they were also excited for the season's soundtrack. The series' first season had a great batch of songs for fans to tap their toes to and the second season followed suit -- something fans were more than happy to take to social media to talk about just how great this second round of tunes is.

That fans are loving the soundtrack for the second season of The Umbrella Academy is, in a sense, a testament to the process that series showrunner Steve Blackman goes through in deciding what music gets used. He told ComicBook.com that he thinks of music as a character in the show -- and he even puts the music in the script.

"I'd say 90% of the songs, I've already decided before we ever get to this phase," Blackman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I put them in the script, I encourage my writers to do it. Ultimately, I think music is a character in the show. I love music, music is my life, so I'm very sure about songs. Sometimes I have a song in my mind and then I know how to write the scene, rather than playing music that invokes emotion."

He continued, "I do it the other way, but also I know a lot of songs that I think, I like to counterpoint with what's going on, so sometimes we'll put like 'My Way' by Sinatra over the doomsday nuke scene, and you're like, "How do they fit?" But they somehow magically do, and that's something we like to do in the show, that I think we do really originally. But I love picking those songs, and I have a great music supervisor who works with me too, on that."

Read on for just how much fans are loving the soundtrack to the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.