New Disney Face Masks Include Marvel, Princess, Pixar, and Baby Yoda Designs

A big wave of new Disney face masks have arrived with official designs that include Disney Princesses, Pixar characters, Marvel characters and more. Oh, and there are a ton of new The Child (aka Baby Yoda) masks from Star Wars: The Mandalorian to choose from.

The collection is available to pre-order here at BoxLunch for $12.90 to $14.90 each with shipping slated for sometime in early October. At the time of writing there are over 20 new designs to choose from - but there are even more new Disney-themed face masks to consider...

Disney added four new designs to their personal face mask collection yesterday. These designs include four new Mickey Mouse options and four that are based on popular Disney Parks attractions.

The Disney Parks attractions 4-pack includes designs based on The Haunted Mansion wallpaper, Space Mountain, It's a Small World, and José and His Feathered Friends from Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room. You can order the set here at shopDisney in sizes that range from youth small to adult extra large for $19.99. Needless to say, The Haunted Mansion mask would pair perfectly with items in their new The Haunted Mansion Halloween fashion collection.

The new Mickey Mouse set offers four new styles that go beyond the original Mickey and Minnie Mouse set that Disney launched in April. The new set is available to order here for $19.99. The original set is available to order here for the same price.

You can shop Disney's entire lineup of masks right here. The collection includes styles based on Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Princesses, and more.

