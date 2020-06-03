New Dragon Ball Super Evolve and Limit Breaker Figures Are Live

Bandai has added a total of seven new Dragon Ball figures to their lineup with Ultra Instinct Goku, Golden Frieza, and Full Power Jiren joining the Super Evolve collection and Vegeta, Goku, Jiren, and Goku Black joining the Dragon Ball Super Limit Breaker line!

The Super Evolve series of 5-inch figures feature over 16-points of articulation while the Limit Breaker line stands at a whopping 12-inches tall with 5-points of articulation. The prices and level of detail are also pretty fantastic, particularly when compared to the S.H. Figuarts series. Pre-orders links for all of the figures can be found below with shipping slated for August and October respectively.

Previously released Dragon Ball Super Limit Breaker figures include Super Saiyan Broly from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Super Saiyan Vegeta, Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan Goku, Ultra Instinct Goku, Golden Frieza, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Blue Goku. Those figures are also available to order here at Entertainment Earth.

Several of the previously released Super Evolve figures (Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Super Saiyan Broly) are available to order here on Amazon.

