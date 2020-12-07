New Marvel Legends Firestar Figure Comes With Ms. Lion

Hasbro is doing double duty once again today, releasing new products for the seventh week of Star Wars Mando Monday and Marvel Monday for December, 2020. The former includes an amazing Star Wars blaster from their Nerf brand, and the latter is a Marvel Legends Firestar figure that features the adorable dog Ms. Lion!

If you are unfamiliar, Ms. Lion was originally Firestar's pet dog and lived with her, Spider-Man and Iceman in the early '80s television series Spider-Man & His Amazing Friends. The dog is actually male, which makes the name even more amusing. Firestar (aka Angelica Jones) can manipulate microwave radiation for powers that include flight and the ability to generating intense heat. Presumably, she can also whip up pizza rolls whenever and wherever she likes. From the official description:

"One of Spider-Man's original amazing friends! You know her, you love her, and she's bringing along her dog Miss Lion. This Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Firestar Action Figure - Exclusive has alternate hands, an alternate head, a dog, and fireblast accessories. Could you ask for more? Maybe - but this is pretty amazing. The packaging has an animation-inspired backdrop that we're sure you're going to want to keep. Angelica Jones soars into battle harnessing the power of microwaves to combat evil as Marvel’s Firestar. Order her and display her proudly with Iceman and Spider-Man on your desk!"

The Marvel Legends series Firestar With Ms. Lion Figure set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99. However, it's not the only new Marvel Legends figure you should have on your radar right now...

Last week, Hasbro released a huge Marvel Legends Tri-Sentenel Build-A-Figure wave that includes figures from the game-changing House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Those figures launched alongside the spectacular 6-inch M.O.D.O.K figure pictured above, a screen-accurate Deadpool 2 figure, and a figure of Silver Surfer with Mjolnir. A breakdown of all of the new releases can be found right here with pre-order links.

