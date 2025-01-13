New PS5 Midnight Black Collection Pre-Sale Starts January 16

PlayStation is starting 2025 off with an all-new collection of “Midnight Black” PS5 accessories. Sony ended 2024 with the PlayStation 30th Anniversary line, which included consoles, controllers, and other accessories that resembled the PlayStation 1’s iconic grey style. With this new ‘Midnight Black“ collection, fans might assume that PlayStation means to subconsciously remind players of the sleek look of the PS2. All of these new PS5 products will release on February 20, and preorders are expected to begin January 16 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET via PlayStation Direct and the Amazon links below. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DualSense Edge (Midnight Black)

DualSense Edge (Midnight Black) – $200: The highly customizable controller looks sleek in Midnight Black. The new accessory includes two pairs of remappable back triggers: standard and lever styles, two function buttons, three pairs of stick caps: standard, tall dome, low dome, braided USB-C cable with optional connector housing, and a hardshell carrying case. Pre-order here at Amazon.

PlayStation Portal (Midnight Black)

PlayStation Portal (Midnight Black) – $200: The remote-focused PlayStation Portal includes an 8” LCD Screen and it’s capable of 60fps at 1080p resolution. For fans who want consistent, stable play while on the move. Previously, the Portal was only available in white. Pre-order here at Amazon.

Pulse Elite Headset (Midnight Black) and PlayStation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds (Midnight Black)

PlayStation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds (Midnight Black) – $200: These Earbuds include six earbud tips for a comfortable fit and are compatible with PS5, PC, Mac, PlayStation Portal, and mobile devices via Bluetooth. Works well with 3D Audio supported PS5 games for a more immersive experience. Pre-order here at Amazon.

Pulse Elite (Midnight Black) – $150: Like the earbuds, the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset allows for spatial 3D audio, increasing the immersion in any videogame. Included is the PlayStation Link adapter, USB-C cable, a charging hanger, and a mounting plate. Pre-order here at Amazon.

According to the PlayStation blog, “each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo. The Midnight Black design extends to the included charging case for Pulse Explore earbuds, charging hanger for Pulse Elite headset, and carrying case for DualSense Edge controller. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will also include a felt grey carrying case.”

So, whether this “Midnight Black” collection is here for nostalgia points or not, at least we know it looks super cool and sleek. And if it reminds you of the PS2 and all its beauty, well that’s just a plus.



Want to stay up to date with all PlayStation news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!