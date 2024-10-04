Exclusive Universal Monsters Crossbody Bag Is Scary and Stylish

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Universal Monsters Travel Trunk Crossbody Bag – Entertainment Earth Exclusive )

Planning a vacation? Maybe a beautiful trip to the countryside of Transylvania, perhaps? This Universal Monsters Travel Trunk Crossbody Bag from Loungefly is a great accessory for venturing into the unknown. It's a well-known fact that you're less likely to be eaten by monsters if they approve of your style.

What's more, the bag is a limited-edition exclusive item here at Entertainment Earth priced at $70.99, and is estimated to arrive November of this year (you won't be charged until it ships). Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee. Details of the bag include the following:

"The faux leather crossbody purse features bronze gold hardware, applique, and printed details, with an enamel zipper charm. Includes an adjustable strap that is also removeable."

"The printed patches are inspired by vintage travel postcards and posters which feature locations of the Universal Monsters from the classic horror films like Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Wolfman."

Measures about 8 1/4-inches wide x 6 1/4-inches tall.

Blumhouse's Wolf Man Trailer

Jason Blum's horror production studio Blumhouse Productions is releasing another classic Universal Monster story – Wolf Man. This comes after their modernized version of Invisible Man killed it at the box office back in February 2020. Directed by Invisible Man's same visionary director Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man promises to be another success, pulling the much loved monster story into the modern day.

While the trailer was short, coming in at around one minute, it left just the right amount to be excited for, promising a new and exciting take on the original werewolf film. Whannell himself said, "I'm hoping that you go in and say, 'Oh wow, I haven't seen that werewolf movie before,' when the lights come up."

Wolf Man stars Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbot as the titular man who transforms and becomes something he never wanted to be. The cast also includes Ozark's Julia Garner and The Handmaid's Tale's Sam Jaeger. Whannell wrote the film with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo, while Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell all serve as executive producers. Also serving as an executive producer is Ryan Gosling, who had been attached to star in the project since 2020.

Blumhouse's success with modern horror makes them a prime candidate to update Universal's most classic and most loved monster stories, so hopefully we'll only continue to see our favorite monsters on the silver screen.

Wolf Man is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.