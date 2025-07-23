Nine Inch Nails TRON: Ares Soundtrack Gets a Limited-Edition Vinyl Release

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been focused on film scores in recent years, racking up Academy Award and Grammy wins along the way. However, the upcoming film TRON: Ares represented a perfect opportunity for the duo to get back to making music as Nine Inch Nails. The new soundtrack includes over 70 minutes of new music, including the singles “As Alive As You Need to Be” and “Who Wants to Live Forever”. Of course, the best way to experience the music is on vinyl, and we’re happy to inform you that you have several options to choose from.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TRON: Ares soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails is available on 180-gram vinyl in a standard 2xLP edition (Amazon – $39.98), limited edition white version (Amazon – $39.98), and an exclusive red and black swirl edition with a poster (NIN Store – $40 + shipping). All three editions are set for a September 19 release. Additional details, including a full tracklist can be found below

Nine Inch Nails Tron: Ares 2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack order on amazon Order at the nin store

TRACKLIST:

SIDE A

01. INIT

02. FORKED REALITY

03. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

04. ECHOES

05. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

SIDE B

01. IN THE IMAGE OF

02. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

03. PERMANENCE

04. INFILTRATOR

05. 100% EXPENDABLE

06. STILL REMAINS

SIDE C

01. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

02. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

03. TARGET IDENTIFIED

04. DAEMONIZE

05. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

SIDE D

01. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

02. A QUESTION OF TRUST

03. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

04. NO GOING BACK

05. NEMESIS

06. NEW DIRECTIVE

07. OUT IN THE WORLD

08. SHADOW OVER ME

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor have provided the score to films such as The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Soul, and Challengers. They have won two Academy Awards for their work, specifically for The Social Network and Soul. Their work on last year’s Challengers caught critical attention for again and it would go on to take home Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards, as well multiple nominations at different film awards. This is the first time the pair will be scoring a film as their band, Nine Inch Nails.

According to a previously released synopsis, “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney’s The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.



TRON: Ares opens in theaters October 10, 2025.



Want to stay up to date with the latest entertainment news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!