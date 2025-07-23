Nine Inch Nails TRON: Ares Soundtrack Gets a Limited-Edition Vinyl Release

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been focused on film scores in recent years, racking up Academy Award and Grammy wins along the way. However, the upcoming film TRON: Ares represented a perfect opportunity for the duo to get back to making music as Nine Inch Nails. The new soundtrack includes over 70 minutes of new music, including the singles “As Alive As You Need to Be” and “Who Wants to Live Forever”. Of course, the best way to experience the music is on vinyl, and we’re happy to inform you that you have several options to choose from.
The TRON: Ares soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails is available on 180-gram vinyl in a standard 2xLP edition (Amazon – $39.98), limited edition white version (Amazon – $39.98), and an exclusive red and black swirl edition with a poster (NIN Store – $40 + shipping). All three editions are set for a September 19 release. Additional details, including a full tracklist can be found below
Nine Inch Nails Tron: Ares 2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack
TRACKLIST:
SIDE A
01. INIT
02. FORKED REALITY
03. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE
04. ECHOES
05. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING
SIDE B
01. IN THE IMAGE OF
02. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT
03. PERMANENCE
04. INFILTRATOR
05. 100% EXPENDABLE
06. STILL REMAINS
SIDE C
01. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?
02. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS
03. TARGET IDENTIFIED
04. DAEMONIZE
05. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE
SIDE D
01. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?
02. A QUESTION OF TRUST
03. GHOST IN THE MACHINE
04. NO GOING BACK
05. NEMESIS
06. NEW DIRECTIVE
07. OUT IN THE WORLD
08. SHADOW OVER ME
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor have provided the score to films such as The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Soul, and Challengers. They have won two Academy Awards for their work, specifically for The Social Network and Soul. Their work on last year’s Challengers caught critical attention for again and it would go on to take home Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards, as well multiple nominations at different film awards. This is the first time the pair will be scoring a film as their band, Nine Inch Nails.
According to a previously released synopsis, “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”
TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney’s The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.
TRON: Ares opens in theaters October 10, 2025.
