Nintendo Switch Games Up to 47% Off at Woot

Gamers, and specifically Nintendo gamers, gather ‘round… Woot, Amazon’s discount site, has slashed the prices on a TON of different games. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on your collection, or maybe you just picked up a brand-new Nintendo Switch, now’s a great time to pick up some fantastic titles. Check out the list below.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom : Left alone, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in a brand-new adventure in The Legend of Zelda series! Now $51.99 – 13% off! See here at Woot

: Left alone, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in a brand-new adventure in The Legend of Zelda series! See here at Woot Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! : Travel through the Kanto region using the new joy-con controller mechanic to catch pokémon of all types, and with Pikachu on your shoulder! Now $39.99 – 33% off! See here at Woot

: Travel through the Kanto region using the new joy-con controller mechanic to catch pokémon of all types, and with Pikachu on your shoulder! See here at Woot Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : The classic fighting platform game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, includes 74 fighters and 104 different stages! Now $42.99 – 28% off! See here at Woot

: The classic fighting platform game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, includes 74 fighters and 104 different stages! See here at Woot Pokémon Legends: Arceus : “Action meets RPG in this new take on the Pokémon series.” Now $44.99 – 25% off! See here at Woot

: “Action meets RPG in this new take on the Pokémon series.” See here at Woot Kirby and the Forgotten Land : “Explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization. Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack and explore. They can even be evolved to become stronger!” Now $39.99 – 33% off! See here at Woot

: “Explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization. Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack and explore. They can even be evolved to become stronger!” See here at Woot Mario Party Superstars : “Bring the party on 5 classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games.” Now $39.99 – 33% off! See here at Woot

: “Bring the party on 5 classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games.” See here at Woot Super Mario Bros. Wonder : “Find wonder in the Flower Kingdom in the next side-scrolling Super Mario adventure. Collect Wonder Flowers for surprising, game-changing effects like pipes coming alive, an enemy stampede, and much, much more.” Now $44.99 – 25% off! See here at Woot

: “Find wonder in the Flower Kingdom in the next side-scrolling Super Mario adventure. Collect Wonder Flowers for surprising, game-changing effects like pipes coming alive, an enemy stampede, and much, much more.” See here at Woot Princess Peach: Showtime! : Peach gets her own game for the very first time! Now $44.99 – 25% off See here at Woot

: Peach gets her own game for the very first time! Now See here at Woot Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Steelbook Launch Edition: “The Definitive Version of Shin Megami Tensei V: Fully evolved with stunning visuals for modern consoles, the dark lore, unnerving atmosphere, and beautiful and monstrous demons are back and better than ever. Massively expanded with new areas, demons, and music, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration.” Now $31.99 – 47% off! See here at Woot

At the time of writing, these deals have 8 days left before they’re gone. It’s also important to note that these items will include free shipping for all Amazon Prime members. The delivery dates are currently estimated for October 21-23.