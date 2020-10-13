Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership is 35% Off With Bonus SanDisk Card for Prime Day

When it comes to Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, this deal on 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online is the star of the show so far. It's only $39.99, which is 35% cheaper than usual - and they're tossing a 128GB SanDisk microSD card in for free. This is a ridiculously good deal - especially if you're new to the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Online bundle deal is available to Prime members for $39.99 here on Amazon for the duration of Prime Day (or while supplies last). If you're looking for even more storage for your Nintendo Switch, keep in mind that Amazon is also running a huge Prime Day sale on SanDisk microSD cards that go up to 1TB.

As far as Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch titles are concerned, Amazon is offering up to 33% off select titles like Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon: Let's Go!, and more. You can shop that sale right here.

Note that Best Buy is also running a Black Friday sale that includes even more Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and more. You can check that sale out right here. Similar deals can also be found here at Walmart and here at GameStop.

