NYCC 2020 Exclusive Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sling Bag and Wallet Are Available Now

Disney, Bioworld, and Entertainment Earth have teamed up on an awesome-looking Star Wars: The Mandalorian sling bag and wallet combo. Originally slated as exclusives for New York Comic-Con 2020, the bag and wallet are available now for anyone to pre-order.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sling Bag is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99. It measures approximately 13-inches tall x 9 1/2-inches wide x 3-inches deep, with an adjustable strap that measures 32-inches long when fully extended. It features a mythosaur print and a Mandalorian helmet plate. If you were looking for a Baby Yoda backpack, this mini backpack from Loungefly ($80) featuring The Child in a pram has been super popular. If you want a Baby Yoda kitchen, well, we have you covered there as well.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Etched Print PU Bi-Fold Wallet is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. It features a black etched image of Mando's Razor Crest ship and a metal embellishment of his helmet on the exterior. Inside, there are 3 card slots, a window ID slot, and a bill compartment. It measures approximately 3 1/4-inches tall x 4 1/4-inches wide x 3/4-inch thick (when empty). When opened, it measures approximately 8 1/4-inches wide.

